Cheyenne Woods elected to Wake Forest University Hall of Fame

Another hall of fame, another Woods.

Cheyenne Woods, Tiger’s niece, has been elected to the Wake Forest University Hall of Fame.

Woods graduated from Wake Forest in 2012 with a degree in communications before going on to play on the LPGA, the Epson Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

While competing for the Demon Deacons, she set the school record at the time for career-low scoring average, was a two-time All-American and was All-ACC three of her four years. Woods took a page out of her uncle’s playbook at the 2011 ACC Championship, winning medalist honors by a resounding seven shots.

Woods’ biggest professional win came at the 2014 Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour. The runner-up to Woods that week was two-time major champion Minjee Lee, who was an amateur at the time.

Woods and her husband, Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees, welcomed their son, Cameron Jaxson Hicks, this past April.

She hasn’t been back to Winston-Salem since her former coach, Dianne Dailey, retired in 2018, but she hopes to change that soon.

“I can’t wait to take Cameron and my husband,” Woods said. “He gets so annoyed with me talking about Wake Forest all the time. I want to get back and show him why I talk about it so much.”

Woods has enjoyed following her alma mater from a distance.

“I keep up with the team and who is playing,” Woods said. “Last year I was working (as a commentator) at the NCAA Championships for Golf Channel, and I got to be with the players and the coach. It’s been special to follow from a distance, but it’s also a reminder that time flies so fast. It’s been 10 years since I graduated. But it’s nice to see the girls playing well and keep up with them.”