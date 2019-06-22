Chez Reavie took advantage of some back-nine struggles by Zack Sucher to grab control of the Travelers Championship on Saturday. Here’s where things stand entering Sunday’s final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

Leaderboard: Chez Reavie (-16), Keegan Bradley (-10), Zack Sucher (-10), Roberto Diaz (-9), Jason Day (-9)

What it means: Sucher led by five shots after nine holes, but he opened the back nine bogey-double-double to find himself two back of Reavie, who caught fire on the second nine to take a big lead of his own heading into the final round. Reavie, who was six back of Sucher after nine, birdied each of the first four holes on the back side and added three more, including at Nos. 17 and 18, to shoot 7-under 63 and open up a six-shot advantage.

Round of the day: Right behind Reavie for low round Saturday was Bryson DeChambeau, who fired a bogey-free 64 that included six birdies, just two missed fairways and four missed greens in regulation. He got up and down for par all four times, and he’s part of a four-way tie at 8 under that includes Tommy Fleetwood.

Best of the rest: Just a few weeks removed from his victory at the Memorial, Patrick Cantlay got back in the mix with a third-round 65 that included four front-nine birdies. Cantlay is now 7 under along with Andrew Landry, who also shot 65 on Saturday.

Biggest disappointment: Brooks Koepka admitted to being worn out from his recent major performances and it showed Saturday, as Koepka shot 2-over 72 to fall well off the pace. Bubba Watson was one shot worse, carding a third-round 73 to effectively end his chances at a fourth Travelers title.

Main storyline entering Saturday: Reavie is coming off a T-3 finish at last week’s U.S. Open. He has four top-3 finishes dating to the beginning of last season but no wins since notching his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

Shot of the day: Talk about finishing strong. Reavie stuck his final approach of the day to 5 feet to set up his eighth birdie of the round.