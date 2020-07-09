With China announcement, LPGA may have to cancel 14th tournament of 2020

With China announcing Thursday that it will not stage any international sports events for the rest of this year, the LPGA faces the possibility of canceling its 14th event this season.

The government’s General Administration of Sports order will affect a number of tennis and golf events scheduled in the second half of the year, the Associated Press reported.

The LPGA’s Buick Shanghai event (Oct. 15-18) and the PGA Tour’s HSBC Champions (Oct. 29-Nov. 1) are both scheduled to be played in Shanghai.

“We are communicating with our partners at IMG and the China Golf Association to learn more about this news,” the LPGA said in a statement. “We will share more information when it is available.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already led the LPGA to cancel 13 events this year: Honda Thailand, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Blue Bay LPGA, Founders Cup, Lotte Championship, Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Mediheal Championship, Pure Silk Championship, Meijer Classic, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Evian, UL Crown and the CP Women’s Open.