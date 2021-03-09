Chocolate milk and pinball? How Bryson DeChambeau celebrated his API victory

Bryson DeChambeau may have played like Arnold Palmer in winning the King's tournament on Sunday at Bay Hill, but he didn't quite celebrate like him.

While Palmer was known for enjoying his victories with a few glasses of Ketel One, DeChambeau went with a different kind of bold play.

"I went into the locker room afterwards and hung out with quite a few of the folk there," DeChambeau said. "I had a chocolate milk and I had some Arnold Palmer gummies. It was like iced tea and lemonade gummies. That was kind of funny, it was kind of a tribute to him. We had a little bit of champagne, as well, and popped a bottle."

DeChambeau said he then went over to the house of Palmer's daughter, Amy Saunders, and spent some time with her and Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders. They talked about Palmer and what he meant to the game, and DeChambeau got to see some memorabilia around the house that he hadn't seen before.

"I think that was a moment that I'll never forget for the rest of my life," he said.

After that, it was back to his host family's house.

"They're great friends of mine and they were nice enough to host me all week in this beautiful home, and I played some pinball, funny enough," DeChambeau said. "They had a pinball machine downstairs, so I was playing that for a little while."