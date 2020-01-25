Baker on playing with Tiger at Farmers: ‘Am I being punk’d?’

Getty Images

It's safe to say Tiger Woods can make some people starstruck, and that can even apply to his playing competitors.

As Tiger Woods is poised to make a run on the weekend at Torrey Pines, he’ll be doing so alongside playing competitors Chris Baker and Tyler McCumber. 

When groupings came out Baker went to Twitter to express his excitement. 

‘Am I being punk’d?’ He wrote. 

If the current world rankings are any indication, there might be some nervous introductions on the first tee on Saturday morning. 

Tiger Woods has spent a total of 683 weeks at world No. 1 in his career, whereas Baker has never been in the top 300, and currently sits at 464th in the world. 

Their third playing partner, McCumber, is 407th in the world. Woods sits at No. 6. 

The three are at 4 under, 6 shots back of the lead held by Ryan Palmer going into Saturday’s third round. 

