ORLANDO, Fla. – Chris Kirk won Sunday at PGA National for the first time in 179 starts, and he hasn’t slowed down since.

Kirk, who picked up where he left off at the Honda Classic with an opening 67 to sit two off the 18-hole lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, had little time to celebrate his fifth Tour victory. He had 7:25 a.m. ET tee time looming on Monday at the Seminole Member-Pro, an annual stop for Tour players at the venerable South Florida course.

“I took about a three hour-nap Sunday night before doing [the Member-Pro],” Kirk laughed Thursday at Bay Hill.

Tuesday, Kirk drove out to Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports complex to watch Tampa Rays utilityman and friend Charlie Culberson prepare for spring training, followed by some practice at Bay Hill.

“Just kind of sat on the edge of the railing of the dugout and watched them warm up for a couple hours before coming out here to do a few things and to get a little practice in,” Kirk said.

The adventure continued Wednesday morning at nearby Lake Nona Golf & Country Club with a casual round with his caddie, manager and Culberson.

“Had a blast. I think Charlie hit about five or six houses out there. So sorry, it was him, not me,” Kirk said.

There was finally some relief in sight for Kirk, who has a 12:39 p.m. tee time Thursday at Bay Hill.