CJ Cup purse payout: Thomas collects $1.755 million

Getty Images

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, where Justin Thomas won by two shots over Danny Lee:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Justin Thomas 500 1,755,000
2 Danny Lee 300 1,053,000
3 Hideki Matsuyama 145 507,000
3 Cameron Smith 145 507,000
3 Gary Woodland 145 507,000
6 Byeong Hun An 95 338,813
6 Tyrrell Hatton 95 338,813
8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 78 273,000
8 Wyndham Clark 78 273,000
8 Ryan Moore 78 273,000
8 Jordan Spieth 78 273,000
12 Corey Conners 59 197,048
12 Joaquin Niemann 59 197,048
12 Ryan Palmer 59 197,048
12 Kevin Streelman 59 197,048
16 K.J. Choi 50 148,785
16 Graeme McDowell 50 148,785
16 Ian Poulter 50 148,785
16 Jhonattan Vegas 50 148,785
20 Tommy Fleetwood 40 103,285
20 Charles Howell III 40 103,285
20 Matt Jones 40 103,285
20 Nate Lashley 40 103,285
20 Kevin Na 40 103,285
20 Andrew Putnam 40 103,285
26 Rafa Cabrera Bello 31 69,810
26 Emiliano Grillo 31 69,810
26 Sung Kang 31 69,810
26 Si Woo Kim 31 69,810
26 Harold Varner III 31 69,810
31 Jason Day 24 55,478
31 Viktor Hovland 24 55,478
31 Phil Mickelson 24 55,478
31 Pat Perez 24 55,478
31 Rory Sabbatini 24 55,478
36 Charley Hoffman 19 45,598
36 Jung-gon Hwang 0 45,598
36 Collin Morikawa 19 45,598
39 Lucas Glover 16 38,610
39 Sungjae Im 16 38,610
39 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 16 38,610
39 Soomin Lee 0 38,610
43 Joel Dahmen 12 31,785
43 Dylan Frittelli 12 31,785
43 Marc Leishman 12 31,785
46 Branden Grace 8 22,718
46 Chase Koepka 0 22,718
46 Hyungjoon Lee 0 22,718
46 Adam Long 8 22,718
46 Keith Mitchell 8 22,718
46 Kyongjun Moon 0 22,718
46 Chez Reavie 8 22,718
46 Adam Schenk 8 22,718
46 Kevin Tway 8 22,718
46 Danny Willett 8 22,718
56 C.T. Pan 6 19,890
57 Abraham Ancer 5 19,500
57 Luke List 5 19,500
57 Troy Merritt 5 19,500
60 Sergio Garcia 5 18,915
60 Sanghyun Park 0 18,915
60 Vaughn Taylor 5 18,915
63 Chesson Hadley 4 18,525
64 Billy Horschel 4 18,330
65 Max Homa 4 18,038
65 Jazz Janewattananond 0 18,038
67 Jeongwoo Ham 0 17,648
67 Wonjoon Lee 0 17,648
69 Michael Kim 3 17,258
69 Whee Kim 0 17,258
69 a-Yongjun Bae 0 0
72 Yi Keun Chang 0 16,868
72 Brian Stuard 3 16,868
74 Matthew Wolff 3 16,575
75 Scott Piercy 3 16,380
76 Tae Hee Lee 0 16,185

