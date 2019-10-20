Here are the complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, where Justin Thomas won by two shots over Danny Lee:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Justin Thomas
|500
|1,755,000
|2
|Danny Lee
|300
|1,053,000
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|145
|507,000
|3
|Cameron Smith
|145
|507,000
|3
|Gary Woodland
|145
|507,000
|6
|Byeong Hun An
|95
|338,813
|6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|95
|338,813
|8
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|78
|273,000
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|78
|273,000
|8
|Ryan Moore
|78
|273,000
|8
|Jordan Spieth
|78
|273,000
|12
|Corey Conners
|59
|197,048
|12
|Joaquin Niemann
|59
|197,048
|12
|Ryan Palmer
|59
|197,048
|12
|Kevin Streelman
|59
|197,048
|16
|K.J. Choi
|50
|148,785
|16
|Graeme McDowell
|50
|148,785
|16
|Ian Poulter
|50
|148,785
|16
|Jhonattan Vegas
|50
|148,785
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|40
|103,285
|20
|Charles Howell III
|40
|103,285
|20
|Matt Jones
|40
|103,285
|20
|Nate Lashley
|40
|103,285
|20
|Kevin Na
|40
|103,285
|20
|Andrew Putnam
|40
|103,285
|26
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|31
|69,810
|26
|Emiliano Grillo
|31
|69,810
|26
|Sung Kang
|31
|69,810
|26
|Si Woo Kim
|31
|69,810
|26
|Harold Varner III
|31
|69,810
|31
|Jason Day
|24
|55,478
|31
|Viktor Hovland
|24
|55,478
|31
|Phil Mickelson
|24
|55,478
|31
|Pat Perez
|24
|55,478
|31
|Rory Sabbatini
|24
|55,478
|36
|Charley Hoffman
|19
|45,598
|36
|Jung-gon Hwang
|0
|45,598
|36
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|45,598
|39
|Lucas Glover
|16
|38,610
|39
|Sungjae Im
|16
|38,610
|39
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|16
|38,610
|39
|Soomin Lee
|0
|38,610
|43
|Joel Dahmen
|12
|31,785
|43
|Dylan Frittelli
|12
|31,785
|43
|Marc Leishman
|12
|31,785
|46
|Branden Grace
|8
|22,718
|46
|Chase Koepka
|0
|22,718
|46
|Hyungjoon Lee
|0
|22,718
|46
|Adam Long
|8
|22,718
|46
|Keith Mitchell
|8
|22,718
|46
|Kyongjun Moon
|0
|22,718
|46
|Chez Reavie
|8
|22,718
|46
|Adam Schenk
|8
|22,718
|46
|Kevin Tway
|8
|22,718
|46
|Danny Willett
|8
|22,718
|56
|C.T. Pan
|6
|19,890
|57
|Abraham Ancer
|5
|19,500
|57
|Luke List
|5
|19,500
|57
|Troy Merritt
|5
|19,500
|60
|Sergio Garcia
|5
|18,915
|60
|Sanghyun Park
|0
|18,915
|60
|Vaughn Taylor
|5
|18,915
|63
|Chesson Hadley
|4
|18,525
|64
|Billy Horschel
|4
|18,330
|65
|Max Homa
|4
|18,038
|65
|Jazz Janewattananond
|0
|18,038
|67
|Jeongwoo Ham
|0
|17,648
|67
|Wonjoon Lee
|0
|17,648
|69
|Michael Kim
|3
|17,258
|69
|Whee Kim
|0
|17,258
|69
|a-Yongjun Bae
|0
|0
|72
|Yi Keun Chang
|0
|16,868
|72
|Brian Stuard
|3
|16,868
|74
|Matthew Wolff
|3
|16,575
|75
|Scott Piercy
|3
|16,380
|76
|Tae Hee Lee
|0
|16,185