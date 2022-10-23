Rory McIlroy earned his 23rd PGA Tour victory, reclaimed world No. 1 and pocketed nearly $2 million in winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list. McIlroy is currently fourth, with Vijay Singh ($71,236,216) third and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269) second.

Tiger Woods is No. 1 with $120,895,206.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for McIlroy and the rest of the field in the no-cut event at Congaree: