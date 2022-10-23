×

CJ Cup in South Carolina payout: Rory McIlroy closing in on No. 2 in career earnings

Rory McIlroy earned his 23rd PGA Tour victory, reclaimed world No. 1 and pocketed nearly $2 million in winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list. McIlroy is currently fourth, with Vijay Singh ($71,236,216) third and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269) second. 

Tiger Woods is No. 1 with $120,895,206.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for McIlroy and the rest of the field in the no-cut event at Congaree:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Rory McIlroy

500.00

1,890,000.00

2

Kurt Kitayama

300.00

1,134,000.00

3

K.H. Lee

190.00

714,000.00

T4

Tommy Fleetwood

122.50

462,000.00

T4

Jon Rahm

122.50

462,000.00

6

Aaron Wise

100.00

378,000.00

T7

Sam Burns

82.50

316,312.50

T7

Lee Hodges

82.50

316,312.50

T7

Billy Horschel

82.50

316,312.50

T7

Brendon Todd

82.50

316,312.50

T11

Jason Day

67.50

252,000.00

T11

Tom Kim

67.50

252,000.00

T13

Cam Davis

55.20

189,756.00

T13

Matt Fitzpatrick

55.20

189,756.00

T13

Tyrrell Hatton

55.20

189,756.00

T13

Tom Hoge

55.20

189,756.00

T13

Taylor Montgomery

55.20

189,756.00

T18

Maverick McNealy

47.00

144,480.00

T18

Mito Pereira

47.00

144,480.00

T18

Brendan Steele

47.00

144,480.00

T21

Keegan Bradley

42.00

119,280.00

T21

Viktor Hovland

42.00

119,280.00

T23

Corey Conners

34.83

88,305.00

T23

Brian Harman

34.83

88,305.00

T23

Max Homa

34.83

88,305.00

T23

Shane Lowry

34.83

88,305.00

T23

Taylor Moore

34.83

88,305.00

T23

Cameron Young

34.83

88,305.00

T29

Wyndham Clark

26.50

65,730.00

T29

Matt Kuchar

26.50

65,730.00

T29

Collin Morikawa

26.50

65,730.00

T29

Andrew Putnam

26.50

65,730.00

T29

Justin Suh

26.50

65,730.00

T34

Rickie Fowler

21.00

54,180.00

T34

Sungjae Im

21.00

54,180.00

T34

Hideki Matsuyama

21.00

54,180.00

T37

Bio Kim

-

46,830.00

T37

Denny McCarthy

18.00

46,830.00

T37

Alex Noren

18.00

46,830.00

T40

Harris English

14.00

38,430.00

T40

Keith Mitchell

14.00

38,430.00

T40

Sebastián Muñoz

14.00

38,430.00

T40

Justin Thomas

14.00

38,430.00

T40

Danny Willett

14.00

38,430.00

T45

Emiliano Grillo

10.25

29,085.00

T45

Russell Henley

10.25

29,085.00

T45

Ryan Palmer

10.25

29,085.00

T45

Scottie Scheffler

10.25

29,085.00

T49

Adam Hadwin

8.50

24,010.00

T49

Sanghyun Park

-

24,010.00

T49

Seamus Power

8.50

24,010.00

T52

Si Woo Kim

6.40

21,840.00

T52

Chris Kirk

6.40

21,840.00

T52

Davis Riley

6.40

21,840.00

T52

Webb Simpson

6.40

21,840.00

T52

Alex Smalley

6.40

21,840.00

T52

Jordan Spieth

6.40

21,840.00

T58

Lucas Glover

5.10

20,685.00

T58

Luke List

5.10

20,685.00

T58

J.J. Spaun

5.10

20,685.00

T58

Scott Stallings

5.10

20,685.00

T62

Byeong Hun An

4.50

20,055.00

T62

Sepp Straka

4.50

20,055.00

64

S.H. Kim

4.20

19,740.00

T65

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3.90

19,425.00

T65

John Huh

3.90

19,425.00

T67

Troy Merritt

3.30

18,795.00

T67

J.T. Poston

3.30

18,795.00

T67

Sahith Theegala

3.30

18,795.00

T67

Gary Woodland

3.30

18,795.00

71

Trey Mullinax

2.90

18,270.00

T72

Chanmin Jung

-

17,850.00

T72

Kevin Kisner

2.70

17,850.00

T72

Chez Reavie

2.70

17,850.00

75

Yongjun Bae

-

17,430.00

76

Sanghun Shin

-

17,220.00

T77

Yeongsu Kim

-

16,905.00

T77

Yoseop Seo

-

16,905.00

