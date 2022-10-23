Rory McIlroy earned his 23rd PGA Tour victory, reclaimed world No. 1 and pocketed nearly $2 million in winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina.
McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list. McIlroy is currently fourth, with Vijay Singh ($71,236,216) third and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269) second.
Tiger Woods is No. 1 with $120,895,206.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for McIlroy and the rest of the field in the no-cut event at Congaree:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Rory McIlroy
|
500.00
|
1,890,000.00
|
2
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
300.00
|
1,134,000.00
|
3
|
K.H. Lee
|
190.00
|
714,000.00
|
T4
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
122.50
|
462,000.00
|
T4
|
Jon Rahm
|
122.50
|
462,000.00
|
6
|
Aaron Wise
|
100.00
|
378,000.00
|
T7
|
Sam Burns
|
82.50
|
316,312.50
|
T7
|
Lee Hodges
|
82.50
|
316,312.50
|
T7
|
Billy Horschel
|
82.50
|
316,312.50
|
T7
|
Brendon Todd
|
82.50
|
316,312.50
|
T11
|
Jason Day
|
67.50
|
252,000.00
|
T11
|
Tom Kim
|
67.50
|
252,000.00
|
T13
|
Cam Davis
|
55.20
|
189,756.00
|
T13
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
55.20
|
189,756.00
|
T13
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
55.20
|
189,756.00
|
T13
|
Tom Hoge
|
55.20
|
189,756.00
|
T13
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
55.20
|
189,756.00
|
T18
|
Maverick McNealy
|
47.00
|
144,480.00
|
T18
|
Mito Pereira
|
47.00
|
144,480.00
|
T18
|
Brendan Steele
|
47.00
|
144,480.00
|
T21
|
Keegan Bradley
|
42.00
|
119,280.00
|
T21
|
Viktor Hovland
|
42.00
|
119,280.00
|
T23
|
Corey Conners
|
34.83
|
88,305.00
|
T23
|
Brian Harman
|
34.83
|
88,305.00
|
T23
|
Max Homa
|
34.83
|
88,305.00
|
T23
|
Shane Lowry
|
34.83
|
88,305.00
|
T23
|
Taylor Moore
|
34.83
|
88,305.00
|
T23
|
Cameron Young
|
34.83
|
88,305.00
|
T29
|
Wyndham Clark
|
26.50
|
65,730.00
|
T29
|
Matt Kuchar
|
26.50
|
65,730.00
|
T29
|
Collin Morikawa
|
26.50
|
65,730.00
|
T29
|
Andrew Putnam
|
26.50
|
65,730.00
|
T29
|
Justin Suh
|
26.50
|
65,730.00
|
T34
|
Rickie Fowler
|
21.00
|
54,180.00
|
T34
|
Sungjae Im
|
21.00
|
54,180.00
|
T34
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
21.00
|
54,180.00
|
T37
|
Bio Kim
|
-
|
46,830.00
|
T37
|
Denny McCarthy
|
18.00
|
46,830.00
|
T37
|
Alex Noren
|
18.00
|
46,830.00
|
T40
|
Harris English
|
14.00
|
38,430.00
|
T40
|
Keith Mitchell
|
14.00
|
38,430.00
|
T40
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
14.00
|
38,430.00
|
T40
|
Justin Thomas
|
14.00
|
38,430.00
|
T40
|
Danny Willett
|
14.00
|
38,430.00
|
T45
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
10.25
|
29,085.00
|
T45
|
Russell Henley
|
10.25
|
29,085.00
|
T45
|
Ryan Palmer
|
10.25
|
29,085.00
|
T45
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
10.25
|
29,085.00
|
T49
|
Adam Hadwin
|
8.50
|
24,010.00
|
T49
|
Sanghyun Park
|
-
|
24,010.00
|
T49
|
Seamus Power
|
8.50
|
24,010.00
|
T52
|
Si Woo Kim
|
6.40
|
21,840.00
|
T52
|
Chris Kirk
|
6.40
|
21,840.00
|
T52
|
Davis Riley
|
6.40
|
21,840.00
|
T52
|
Webb Simpson
|
6.40
|
21,840.00
|
T52
|
Alex Smalley
|
6.40
|
21,840.00
|
T52
|
Jordan Spieth
|
6.40
|
21,840.00
|
T58
|
Lucas Glover
|
5.10
|
20,685.00
|
T58
|
Luke List
|
5.10
|
20,685.00
|
T58
|
J.J. Spaun
|
5.10
|
20,685.00
|
T58
|
Scott Stallings
|
5.10
|
20,685.00
|
T62
|
Byeong Hun An
|
4.50
|
20,055.00
|
T62
|
Sepp Straka
|
4.50
|
20,055.00
|
64
|
S.H. Kim
|
4.20
|
19,740.00
|
T65
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
3.90
|
19,425.00
|
T65
|
John Huh
|
3.90
|
19,425.00
|
T67
|
Troy Merritt
|
3.30
|
18,795.00
|
T67
|
J.T. Poston
|
3.30
|
18,795.00
|
T67
|
Sahith Theegala
|
3.30
|
18,795.00
|
T67
|
Gary Woodland
|
3.30
|
18,795.00
|
71
|
Trey Mullinax
|
2.90
|
18,270.00
|
T72
|
Chanmin Jung
|
-
|
17,850.00
|
T72
|
Kevin Kisner
|
2.70
|
17,850.00
|
T72
|
Chez Reavie
|
2.70
|
17,850.00
|
75
|
Yongjun Bae
|
-
|
17,430.00
|
76
|
Sanghun Shin
|
-
|
17,220.00
|
T77
|
Yeongsu Kim
|
-
|
16,905.00
|
T77
|
Yoseop Seo
|
-
|
16,905.00