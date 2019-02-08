For the first time in 21 years on Thursday, Phil Mickelson hit every fairway in a PGA Tour round.

Of course, over his nearly three-decade career, it's been far more entertaining to watch Phil play from anywhere other than the fairway, as he once again proved on Spyglass Hill's par-5 14th hole on Friday.

From the rough ...

Behind the tree ...

Over the water ...



👏 @PhilMickelson 👏#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/XxwF7gGyBv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2019

It was a routine, two-putt, birdie-4 for Mickelson, who played his opening nine, the back nine at Spyglass, in a bogey-free 4 under par.