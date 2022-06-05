A closer look at who's teeing it up at U.S. Open final qualifying

Golf's Longest Day is here again.

Before players around the country compete for the chance to punch their tickets for next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club, here's a look at some notable players at each of the nine sites for Monday's U.S. Open final qualifying:

RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), in Milton, Ontario, Canada

Spots available: 3

PGA Tour players include J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, David Lipsky and Brandon Hagy

Derek Bard: Virginia grad played in the 2016 U.S. Open as runner-up at the 2015 U.S. Amateur

Curtis Thompson: LSU product is brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson

The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), San Francisco, Calif.

Spots available: 5

Jaden Dumdumaya,: The 15-year-old from Fairfield, California, is the youngest player in any of the final qualifiers this year and won this year’s age 14-15 division of the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club

Maverick McNealy: PGA Tour member, and also the 2015 Haskins Award winner and former world No. 1 amateur while at Stanford

a-William Mouw: Rising senior at Pepperdine, a 2021 U.S. Walker Cupper and the son of a chicken farmer

Daniel Summerhays and Preston Summerhays: Daniel is a former PGA Tour player who is eyeing his fifth U.S. Open (he's made three cuts), has KFT status and is also a volunteer assistant coach at BYU, while Preston, Daniel's nephew, is a rising sophomore at Arizona State and the 2019 U.S. Junior champ

The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.

Spots available: 4

PGA Tour players include Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Lee Westwood and Kevin Tway

Brad Dalke: The 2016 U.S. Junior runner-up and member of the Oklahoma's 2017 NCAA title squad, who now plays professionally on the All Pro Tour

Steele DeWald: The 35-year-old teaching pro at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City, Utah, was one of the nation’s top downhill ski racers until he retired at age 14

a-Gene Elliott: At age 60, the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur champion is the oldest competitor at final qualifying

Alex Fitzpatrick: The Wake Forest grad is the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, whom he caddied for when Matt won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.

Spots available: 4

PGA Tour players include Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd and Bill Haas

Harry Hall: Englishman and UNLV product is fresh off his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory

Smylie Kaufman: Former LSU standout and PGA Tour winner recently worked as an on-course reporter for ESPN+ at the PGA Championship

Max Mehles: The 27-year-old German is the husband of LPGA player Sophia Popov and caddied for her when she won the 2020 AIG Women's Open

Davis Thompson: Former Georgia star and Walker Cupper won the KFT's Rex Hospital Open on Sunday

Brett White: Earned his KFT card at Q-School last year after overcoming viral encephalitis, which caused brain swelling and left him temporarily paralyzed from the waist down, in 2017

Will Wilcox: The 36-year-old former PGA Tour player returned to competitive golf in April after undergoing treatment for drug addiction

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Spots available: 4

PGA Tour players include Harry Higgs, Kevin Chappell, Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Pendrith and David Skinns

Wesley and George Bryan: Brothers and former trick-shot artists, though Wesley, a PGA Tour winner, is the only one to have played on Tour

Tim O'Neal: The 49-year-old is a member of the APGA Tour and is looking to qualify for his second U.S. Open after first qualifying in 2015

Michael Visacki: The 28-year-old journeyman went viral last season after Monday qualifying for the 2021 Valspar

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Spots available: 5

a-Chris Gotterup: The Oklahoma grad and New Jersey native recently won the Haskins and Nicklaus awards, both given to the player of the year in college golf

Fran Quinn and Owen Quinn: The father-son duo each advanced out of the Williamstown, Mass., local qualifier on May 17 and Owen caddied for his dad in the 2014 U.S. Open, where Fran made the cut

Kevin Rhoads: Head coach of both men's and women's teams at Harvard

a-Caleb Surratt: Tennessee signee is considered the top recruit in the country for 2022 and his dad, Brent, was a highly ranked long-drive competitor

a-Michael Thorbjornsen: Stanford rising junior won the 2018 U.S. Junior and then became the youngest player since WWII, at age 17, to make a U.S. Open cut in 2019

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Spots available: 13

PGA Tour players include Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ryan Palmer, Wyndham Clark, Doug Ghim, Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy and Chez Reavie

a-Ludvig Aberg: Rising senior at Texas Tech won the 2022 Ben Hogan Award and is ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking

Anthony Brodeur: The 26-year-old son of NHL Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur was a seventh-round NHL draft choice and was a two-sport athlete at the University of Ottawa.

a-Cole Hammer: Texas grad is coming off an NCAA team title with the Longhorns and is looking to qualify for his fourth U.S. Open

John Peterson: The 33-year-old retired touring pro was the 2011 NCAA individual champion while at LSU and tied for fourth at the 2012 U.S. Open

a-Gordon Sargent: The rising Vanderbilt sophomore won the NCAA individual title as a freshman last week at Grayhawk

Bob Sowards: The 53-year-old from Dublin, Ohio, is the director of instruction at Kinsale

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

Spots available: 8

PGA Tour players include Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Ryan Brehm, Cameron Davis, Beau Hossler, Robert Streb and Brandt Snedeker

John Augenstein: Vanderbilt grad and the 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up

Tyler Copp: The 24-year-old Mercer grad is the brother of current New York Rangers center Andrew Copp and he defeated U.S. Amateur winner James Piot at the 2020 Michigan Amateur

Patrick Wilkes-Krier: Brother of noted rock musician Andrew W.K. and qualified for the U.S. Open out of the Springfield site in 2016.

Danny Woodhead: The 37-year-old former NFL running back played for four teams, running for more than 2,200 yards and catching 300 passes, including touchdown pass from Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLVI for the New England Patriots

Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Resort), Bend, Ore.

Spots available: 3