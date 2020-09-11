Closing albatross puts Harry Higgs in Safeway contention

Getty Images

Harry Higgs had big plans to take a nap after an early start Friday at the Safeway Open.

That might change after he made his first career albatross on his final hole of the day to surge into contention in Napa.

“I might be too jacked up to actually fall asleep,” he said.

Higgs’ perfect 4-iron from 231 yards landed short of the green, bounded up and rolled into the cup for a 2 on Silverado’s par-5 ninth, his final hole of the day.


Higgs’ reaction might have been as good as his shot or his second-round 62. After hearing a volunteer screaming, “It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”, Higgs tossed his club to the ground, “jumped for joy” and then raised his arms, as if to say, “Are you not entertained?”

“I’m sure it looked funny and ridiculous,” he said. “I’m sure it could probably be a ‘not top-10 play’ just based on the poor reaction that I gave it. But no, I mean, what a great way to finish. I had a little panic freakout, jump for joy and then I threw my club.”

Higgs also threw himself squarely into the mix in the Tour’s season opener, posting 13-under 131, two shots back of Sam Burns’ clubhouse lead.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Knox starts new season with 63 to lead Safeway

BY Associated Press  — 

Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Tour season.
Golf Central

Mickelson counts opening 71 as 'mini-victory'

BY Will Gray  — 

As he prepares for a return to Winged Foot, Phil Mickelson described his opening 71 at the Safeway Open as a "mini-victory."
News & Opinion

Q&Gray: New season, lingering ?s; ANA favorite?

BY Will Gray  — 

The new PGA Tour season begins, but it's a continuation to try and improve for some notables. The ANA Inspiration is also this week and the trophy is up for grabs.