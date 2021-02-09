Cognizant signs on as partner with Presidents, Founders Cup

Getty Images

Cognizant announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with both the PGA Tour and LPGA.

The company, which provides digital products and digital IT services, will become the third global partner for the Presidents Cup as well as the title partner of the LPGA’s Founders Cup.

The deal with the PGA Tour spans at least three Presidents Cups, beginning with the 2022 edition at Quail Hollow. Cognizant joins Rolex and Citi as the global partners of the competition.

Cognizant also received naming rights to the Founders Cup. As part of the multi-year arrangement, the company is now offering a $3 million purse at the event – the largest of any LPGA event outside of the majors and season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. This year's event will be held Oct. 7-10 at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J.

Said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan: “Today’s announcements with Cognizant regarding the Presidents Cup and the LPGA are overwhelmingly positive signs for future growth of our sport through these impactful partnerships.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Love named 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup captain

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Davis Love III will lead the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup team, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.
Golf Central

2026 Presidents Cup officially headed to Medinah

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The 2026 Presidents Cup will be relocated to Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course from TPC Harding Park the PGA Tour announced Friday.
Golf Central

Medinah replacing Harding Park as Prez Cup host

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course will host the 2026 Presidents Cup, according to multiple sources familiar with the agreement.