College Golf Talk podcast: Pepperdine's Derek Hitchner takes bold strategy in winning Western

In this episode of College Golf Talk, Pepperdine senior Derek Hitchner joins Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine fresh off his first career college victory, at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo. Hitchner discusses how he never looked at the leaderboard all week at Pasatiempo, his journey from cold Minnesota to sunny Malibu, his relationship with PGA Tour player Sahith Theegala and much more. Then Burko and Brentley wrap up the Western, weigh Pepperdine’s NCAA title chances, talk Sam Bennett’s magical week at Augusta National and finally quickly preview the men’s conference championships.