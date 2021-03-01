Collin Morikawa back inside top 5 in world after WGC win; Bryson DeChambeau falls out of top 10

Collin Morikawa is back inside the top 5 in the world rankings.

The 25-year-old Morikawa moved up two spots to fourth in the latest Official World Golf Ranking after winning the WGC-Workday Championship, his fourth career PGA Tour win, on Sunday at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa, who sits behind only Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, has previously been No. 4 in the world on a few occasions, including most recently after his T-7 showing at the Sony Open earlier this year.

Speaking with the media after Sunday’s triumph, Morikawa said he had to “reset” before November’s Masters, which capped a fall stretch that included missed cuts at the U.S. Open and Shriners Open and no top-10s in five starts.

“It wasn't like, ‘Oh, man, I should be winning every single week,’ but it just almost in that kind of fall portion, it was like, ‘Oh, I should be playing good golf, or on my bad days I should still be contending,’” Morikawa said. “When I sat down after my last event on the Tour, which was the Masters … I sat down with Rick, my coach, and I told him the honest truth, that I got complacent. I was getting lazy. I was getting a sense of where I didn't want to just be the best every single week. And that doesn't mean I wasn't practicing right … it was just a mental state of coming out and being ready to play great golf Thursday through Sunday.

“So, I kind of reset that before the Masters, I was able to work on that throughout December, a couple times on the European Tour. By the time this year started, my game felt really, really good.”

Morikawa now has three top-7s, including a victory, in four Tour starts this year.

With Morikawa’s rise, Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton each dropped a spot, to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Patrick Reed also moved up two spots, to No. 9, knocking Bryson DeChambeau outside of the top 10. DeChambeau, now No. 11, tied for 22nd at Concession after missing the Genesis Invitational cut.