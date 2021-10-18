Collin Morikawa betting favorite for Zozo Championship's return to Japan

Getty Images

After finishing runner-up to winner Rory McIlroy by a shot Sunday at CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Collin Morikawa is the slight betting favorite for this week’s Zozo Championship in Japan.

Morikawa is listed at +600 odds to win by PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of Xander Schauffele, who is +650 in his return to Japan for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in July.

Home favorite Hideki Matsuyama is +1400, followed by Will Zalatoris (+1800) and a trio of players at +2500 – Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler, who is fresh off a T-3 in Vegas, his best finish on Tour since the 2019 Honda Classic.

Here are the notables odds for this week’s Zozo Championship:

  • +600: Collin Morikawa
  • +650: Xander Schauffele
  • +1400: Hideki Matsuyama
  • +1800: Will Zalatoris
  • +2500: Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
  • +3300: Alex Noren, Si Woo Kim
  • +3500: Cameron Tringale, Jhonattan Vegas, Maverick McNealy
  • +4000: Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Erik van Rooyen, Keegan Bradley
  • +5000: Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz, C.T. Pan, Chris Kirk, K.H. Lee, Lanto Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer, Takumi Kanaya

