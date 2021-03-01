Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland make big Ryder Cup moves after WGC-Workday

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland made big moves in Ryder Cup points after strong performances at the WGC-Workday Championship.
Morikawa jumped four spots to No. 3 in U.S. points after his three-shot victory at The Concession Golf Club while Hovland, who was part of a three-way tie for second, climbed four spots of his own to No. 4 in World Points, which currently has him as Team Europe's first automatic selection off of that list.
Neither player has played in an international team competition since they each turned pro in Summer 2019.
Morikawa's rise knocked Tony Finau outside the top 6. Billy Horschel, also T-2 at the WGC-Workday, moved up five spots to No. 17.
Here is a look at the current U.S. Ryder Cup picture:
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Brooks Koepka
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 6. Justin Thomas
- 7. Tony Finau
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 9. Webb Simpson
- 10. Daniel Berger
- 11. Patrick Cantlay
- 12. Harris English
- 13. Matt Wolff
- 14. Max Homa
- 15. Kevin Kisner
The top six players after the BMW Championship will make the U.S. team. Six captain’s picks will be made after the Tour Championship.
Here is a look at the current European Ryder Cup picture:
EUROPEAN POINTS
- 1. Tyrrell Hatton
- 2. Tommy Fleetwood
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Rory McIlroy
- 5. Victor Perez
- 6. Bernd Wiesberger
- 7. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8. Danny Willett
- 9. Lee Westwood
- 10. Bob MacIntyre
- 11. Matthias Schwab
- 12. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 13. Marcus Kinhult
- 14. Paul Casey
- 15. Thomas Detry
WORLD POINTS
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Tyrrell Hatton
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Viktor Hovland
- 5. Tommy Fleetwood
- 6. Victor Perez
- 7. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8. Paul Casey
- 9. Danny Willett
- 10. Bernd Wiesberger
- 11. Lee Westwood
- 12. Bob MacIntyre
- 13. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 14. Justin Rose
- 15. Sergio Garcia
The top four players in European Points and the top five players in World Points not already qualified via European Points after the BMW PGA on Sept. 12 earn automatic spots on the European team. Three captain’s picks will be made on Sept. 13.