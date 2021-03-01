Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland make big Ryder Cup moves after WGC-Workday

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland made big moves in Ryder Cup points after strong performances at the WGC-Workday Championship.

Morikawa jumped four spots to No. 3 in U.S. points after his three-shot victory at The Concession Golf Club while Hovland, who was part of a three-way tie for second, climbed four spots of his own to No. 4 in World Points, which currently has him as Team Europe's first automatic selection off of that list.

Neither player has played in an international team competition since they each turned pro in Summer 2019.

Morikawa's rise knocked Tony Finau outside the top 6. Billy Horschel, also T-2 at the WGC-Workday, moved up five spots to No. 17.

Here is a look at the current U.S. Ryder Cup picture:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Brooks Koepka

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Bryson DeChambeau

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Justin Thomas

7. Tony Finau

8. Patrick Reed

9. Webb Simpson

10. Daniel Berger

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Harris English

13. Matt Wolff

14. Max Homa

15. Kevin Kisner

The top six players after the BMW Championship will make the U.S. team. Six captain’s picks will be made after the Tour Championship.

Here is a look at the current European Ryder Cup picture:

EUROPEAN POINTS

1. Tyrrell Hatton

2. Tommy Fleetwood

3. Jon Rahm

4. Rory McIlroy

5. Victor Perez

6. Bernd Wiesberger

7. Matt Fitzpatrick

8. Danny Willett

9. Lee Westwood

10. Bob MacIntyre

11. Matthias Schwab

12. Rafa Cabrera Bello

13. Marcus Kinhult

14. Paul Casey

15. Thomas Detry

WORLD POINTS

1. Jon Rahm

2. Tyrrell Hatton

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Viktor Hovland

5. Tommy Fleetwood

6. Victor Perez

7. Matt Fitzpatrick

8. Paul Casey

9. Danny Willett

10. Bernd Wiesberger

11. Lee Westwood

12. Bob MacIntyre

13. Rafa Cabrera Bello

14. Justin Rose

15. Sergio Garcia

The top four players in European Points and the top five players in World Points not already qualified via European Points after the BMW PGA on Sept. 12 earn automatic spots on the European team. Three captain’s picks will be made on Sept. 13.