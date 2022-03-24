This year’s Zurich Classic will feature the strongest two-man team – at least on paper – in event history.

The New Orleans-area tournament announced that Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland will pair up next month in the Tour’s annual team event. They are the Nos. 2- and 3-ranked players in the world, respectively.

Morikawa and Hovland have been linked ever since they burst on Tour together in summer 2019. Morikawa, 25, who graduated from Cal, has earned two major championships while Hovland, 24, who left after three years at Oklahoma State, is a six-time winner worldwide.

Last year, Morikawa teamed with fellow class of 2019er Matthew Wolff (missed cut) while Hovland paired with former Cowboys teammate Kris Ventura and tied for 25th.

Defending champions Cam Smith, who recently won The Players, and Marc Leishman will pair up again, as will Valspar winner Sam Burns and Billy Horschel.

The Zurich, held at TPC Louisiana on April 21-24, features two rounds apiece of best ball and alternate shot.