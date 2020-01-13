Lost in the craziness of Sunday night's wild finish at the Sony Open was a most disappointing end to an otherwise-solid week for Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa, who won his first PGA Tour title as a non-member last summer at the Barracuda Championship, was 1 over for the day but appeared headed for a final round of even-par 70 as he stared down a short putt for birdie at the par-5 18th.

Instead, he three-putted from 4 feet, racing the first putt by the hole and lipping out the comebacker for bogey and a round of 2-over 72.

Just how expensive were those short misses?

A birdie, a 7-under finish and a four-way tie for ninth would have netted $173,250.

A par, a 6-under finish and a 10-way tie for 12th would have still paid out $112,530.

As for Morikawa, his bogey, 5-under finish and seven-way tie for 21st amounted to $64,350.

That all said, the 22-year-old has already earned more than $2.3 million in 15 starts as a professional and is arguably the most promising prospect on Tour. So he's got that going for him, which is nice.