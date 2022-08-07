Collin Morikawa’s clubs fall off airport luggage cart while flying to playoffs

Collin Morikawa witnessed a near-disaster on Sunday while traveling to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The world No. 8 and current FedExCup No. 22 had just boarded his flight for Memphis, Tennessee, when he witnessed his clubs fall off the airport luggage cart as the cart drove away.

Morikawa documented the debacle on Twitter, saying they sat there for a few minutes with “no one in sight” as he was freaking out on the inside.

The 25-year-old alluded to the clubs eventually making it safely on the plane, but he gave fans a much-needed update a few hours later when he shared a picture, bag in hand, at his destination.

“There’s a hero out there somewhere!” Morikawa captioned the snap.

Crisis averted, and golf fans everywhere rejoiced!