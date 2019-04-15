It’s conference championship season in women’s college golf and GolfChannel.com will keep you up to date as each championship finishes, with scores, stats and more.

Big South Championship

April 12-14, The Patriot GC, Ninety-Six, S.C.

Team champion: Campbell (+5)

Individual champion: Samantha Vodry, High Point (-4)

Campbell was its usual self by winning a fourth straight Big South crown. This is the first time since the first Big South Championship in 1989 that a team had won four in a row. Campbell’s eighth Big South title was also its 16th conference win under longtime coach John Crooks. All five Camels finished inside the top 10 individually, led by Stacey White, who was runner-up for a second straight season. “It's been an outstanding year,” Crooks said. “We won our first tournament and built momentum. Every tournament we played, we've finished in the top 4. We've beaten several teams in the top 20 and to win the conference tournament for the fourth year in a row is really just the icing on the cake.”

Colonial Athletic Association Championship

April 12-14, St. James Plantation, Southport, N.C.

Team champion: UNC-Wilmington (+54)

Individual champion: Phu Khine, UNCW (+7)

UNCW won its fifth CAA title – but first since 2012 – with a 17-shot, wire-to-wire victory over Delaware. Freshman Phu Khine paced the Seahawks as the individual medalist, starting the final day in a tie for fourth before birdieing her first three holes and shooting even-par 72 to win by a shot.

Northeast Championship

April 12-14, LPGA International (Jones), Daytona Beach, Fla.

Team champion: Farleigh Dickinson (+54)

Individual champion: Tomita Arejola, Fairleigh Dickinson (+3)

Fairleigh Dickinson won its fourth title in five years with a dominating 23-shot victory over second-place Sacred Heart. The Knights, now eight-time Northeast champs, were led by Arejola, a freshman from the Philippines, who won by 11 shots. “It's difficult to repeat, and it's even a bit tougher when you're expected to win,” said Knights coach Rob Warren, “but they got the job done.”

REGIONAL AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS