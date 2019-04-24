Complete coverage: NCAA men's conference championships

It’s conference championship season in men’s college golf and GolfChannel.com will keep you up to date as each championship finishes, with scores, stats and more for the 31 conferences that award NCAA regional automatic qualifiers.

Pac-12 Championship

April 22-24, Eugene (Ore.) Country Club

Team champion: Stanford (-7)

Individual champion: Collin Morikawa, Cal (-12)

Stanford prevailed in the six-count-five format for the second straight tournament, following its win at the Western Intercollegiate with a victory at the 72-hole Pac-12 Championship. The Cardinal have not only won three straight events for the first time since the 2013-14 season, but they also have now won 11 Pac-12 titles in school history. Stanford trailed Cal by four shots entering the final round before ultimately winning by eight over UCLA. Isaiah Salinda led the Cardinal with a fifth-place finish. "Momentum is a real thing in team golf and I think our guys are feeling that," Stanford coach Conrad Ray said. "Our guys are motivated to see where we can ride this thing. We have great young team and they are hungry to go win." Cal senior Collin Morikawa won the individual title by four shots. The win marked Morikawa's fifth at Cal but first conference title. Morikawa hasn't finished worse than T-7 this season and has cracked the top 10 in 16 straight tournaments dating to last season. "This is definitely one of the most special wins so far," Morikawa said. "To have the Pac-12s back at Eugene Country Club where the NCAAs were held my freshman year and to come back three years later and win is very memorable. I knew I was playing well this week and just wanted to put everything out there."

Southland Championship

April 22-24, Stonebridge Ranch Country Club, McKinney, Texas

Team champion: Sam Houston State (+25)

Individual champion: Noah Steele, Sam Houston State (-3)

Sun Belt Championship

April 21-24, Sandestin Resort (Raven), Miramar Beach, Fla.

Team champion: Arkansas State (def. Louisiana-Monroe, 4-1)

Individual champion: Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern (-11)

American Championship

April 21-23, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

Team champion: Memphis (E)

Individual champion: McClure Meissner, SMU (-13)

Missouri Valley Championship

April 22-23, The Club at Porto Cima, Sunrise Beach, Mo.

Team champion: Southern Illinois (-5)

Individual champions: David Rauer, Illinois State, and Kory Franks, Missouri State (-4)

Ohio Valley Championship

April 21-23, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Team champion: Jacksonville State (-28)

Individual champion: Jesus Montenegro, Jacksonville State (-12)

SoCon Championship

April 21-23, Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort (No. 9)

Team champion: UNC-Greensboro (-11)

Individual champion: Shiso Go, East Tennessee State (-11)

Horizon League Championship

April 21-23, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Team champion: Wright State (+24)

Individual champion: George Kneiser, Green Bay (-1)

Atlantic Sun Championship

April 21-23, Chateau Elan (Legends), Braselton, Ga.

Team champion: North Florida (-6)

Individual champion: Jordan Batchelor, North Florida (-5)

Ivy League Championship

April 19-21, Hidden Creek Golf Club, Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Team champion: Princeton (+23)

Individual champion: James Nicholas, Yale (+2)

Colonial Championship

April 19-21, Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort (No. 8)

Team champion: UNC-Wilmington (+15)

Individual champion: A. Segundo Oliva Pinto, UNCW (+2)

ACC Championship

April 18-20, Old North State Club, New London, N.C.

Team champion: Georgia Tech (-37)

Individual champion: John Pak, Florida State (-13)

For the 18th time in school history, Georgia Tech brought home an ACC title. The Yellow Jackets shot 37 under to set a new ACC Championship record and best runner-up Virginia by 15 shots. The teams played 36 holes on the first day to avoid inclement weather, and then waited a day before finishing with the final round as scheduled. “I’ve never slept on a lead for two nights in a row,” Georgia Tech coach Bruce Heppler said. “And it was such a big one, I’m sure they were a little unnerved this morning because it’s a long time to wait. We didn’t get off to a great start, but they continued to play hard and played really well on the back nine to get it done.” Florida State sophomore John Pak took the individual title by a shot over Georgia Tech's Andy Ogletree as he fired his 10th straight round in the 60s, a final-round 69 in which Pak hit every fairway and green in regulation. “He plays to win and he attacks all day long,” FSU coach Trey Jones said. “He’s not timid or cautious at all. There wasn’t any ‘Can I miss it right? Can I miss it left?’ He’s on a run right now where he’s playing good every tournament that he’s in.” Pak now has four wins this season and eight top 10s.

MAAC Championship

April 18-20, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Team champion: Iona (+23)

Individual champion: Jefferey Peters, St. Peter's (-1)

Big South Championship

April 17-20, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

Team champion: Campbell (def. Gardner-Webb, 5-0)

Individual champion: Jesper Svensson, Campbell (-9)

