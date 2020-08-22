Connor Syme, Sebastian Soderberg share 54-hole lead at Wales Open

NEWPORT, Wales – Connor Syme and Sebastian Soderberg were tied for the lead - three shots clear of the field - after the third round of the European Tour's Wales Open on Saturday.

Syme, seeking his first professional title, birdied the last hole for the third time this week to shoot a 1-under-par 70 and join Soderberg on 7 under overall.

Soderberg had already signed for a bogey-free 68 as he searches for his second victory on the tour, after the European Masters last year.

Full-field scores from the ISPA Handa Wales Open

Syme was leading by two shots after the second round.

Sami Valimaki of Finland is third after a 67, the best round of the day.

Edoardo Molinari (68) and Thomas Pieters (69) were a shot further back at Celtic Manor, which was also the host of last week's Celtic Classic.

Sam Horsfield slipped away in his bid for a third win in four starts. The English golfer struggled to a 77 and was in 75th place at 8 over.