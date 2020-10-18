In contention on Sunday, Jason Day (neck) withdraws from CJ Cup

Getty Images

Jason Day began Sunday's final round of the CJ Cup just five shots off the lead and playing in the penultimate group.

He ended it having completed just one hole.

Day withdrew during the second hole Sunday at Shadow Creek, citing a neck injury. No further details were given. The 32-year-old Australian, who shot 66 on Saturday, tripled-bogeyed the opening hole before calling it quits after hitting his approach shot on the next hole.

According to the Associated Press, Day, who has battled numerous back injuries in his career, has now withdrawn during the weekend of a tournament three times in the past six years. He hasn't won in more than two years.

Xander Schauffele and Jason Kokrak were left to play the remainder of the final round as a twosome.

Golf Central

Day seeks out Tiger for advice for ailing back

BY Will Gray  — 

Jason Day has sought out Tiger Woods' advice on how to handle his ailing back. "I talk to him about certain positions in the golf swing to kind of help me," Day said.
News & Opinion

Refreshed Day looks primed for PGA contention

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It's been a while since Jason Day felt healthy, looked happy and sounded positive. But he's all three through two rounds of the PGA Championship.
Golf Central

Day (65) still protecting bad back at PGA

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods isn't the only player in the field with a bad back. Jason Day (65) is still protecting against re-injuring his balky back.