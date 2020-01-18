LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Nobody is better from long range than Celine Boutier.

Not at this week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

A day after she made her first hole-in-one as a professional, Boutier followed up with another hole out, dunking a 50-degree wedge from 90 yards for eagle at the 16th hole to help her post a 2-under-par 69, leaving her four shots off the lead going into Sunday’s final round.

“In the first round, on No. 1, I hit the pin and it jumped out,” Boutier said. “So, it’s almost three hole outs. Sometimes, you have a little bit of luck.”

Slam dunk! Boutier holes out - again - at Diamond Resorts

Boutier aced the fifth hole on Friday with a 4-iron from 178 yards. It was the only par 3 where Diamond Resorts didn’t have a special hole prize, but the sponsors stepped up to remedy that on Saturday, with Diamond Resorts executive director Aaron Stewart presenting Boutier a certificate for a seven-night stay at any Diamond Resorts vacation destination of her choosing.