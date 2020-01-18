In contention at TOC, Boutier holes out - again - from long range

Getty Images

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Nobody is better from long range than Celine Boutier.

Not at this week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

A day after she made her first hole-in-one as a professional, Boutier followed up with another hole out, dunking a 50-degree wedge from 90 yards for eagle at the 16th hole to help her post a 2-under-par 69, leaving her four shots off the lead going into Sunday’s final round.

“In the first round, on No. 1, I hit the pin and it jumped out,” Boutier said. “So, it’s almost three hole outs. Sometimes, you have a little bit of luck.”

Slam dunk! Boutier holes out - again - at Diamond Resorts

Slam dunk! Boutier holes out - again - at Diamond Resorts

Boutier aced the fifth hole on Friday with a 4-iron from 178 yards. It was the only par 3 where Diamond Resorts didn’t have a special hole prize, but the sponsors stepped up to remedy that on Saturday, with Diamond Resorts executive director Aaron Stewart presenting Boutier a certificate for a seven-night stay at any Diamond Resorts vacation destination of her choosing.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hall, Boutier complete 4-0 weeks at Solheim Cup

BY Brentley Romine  — 

When you combine the last names of Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, it’s not quite as catchy as 'Moliwood.' But the pair of European standouts had perfect weeks at the Solheim Cup.
Golf Central

Hall, Boutier feed off massive galleries in victory

BY Randall Mell  — 

Enormous galleries turned out Friday to watch the opening day of the Solheim Cup and Europe's Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier felt the support that lifted them to an early 2-and-1 victory.
News & Opinion

Former teammates Liu, Boutier co-lead USWO

BY Associated Press  — 

Former Duke championship teammates Yu Liu and Celine Boutier are tied for the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Women's Open.