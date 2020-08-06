Cormac Sharvin leads packed leaderboard at English Championship

Cormac Sharvin leads the European Tour's English Championship after 18 holes.

The 27-year-old Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 63 Thursday at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, England, and finds himself a shot clear of a logjam at 7 under.

Former Illinois standout Thomas Detry, who narrowly lost to Sam Horsfield last week at the English Open, shares second with Jason Scrivener, Min Woo Lee, Scott Vincent, David Howell and Laurie Canter.

Nicolas Colsaerts and red-hot Rasmus Hojgaard are part of a 12-way tie for eighth at 6 under.