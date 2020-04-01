Court denies PGA Tour's motion to dismiss lawsuit by Hank Haney

A U.S. District Court denied a motion by the PGA Tour to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Hank Haney last year against the circuit.

Haney filed the lawsuit in the southern district of Florida in December 2019 claiming the Tour interfered with his contract with Sirius XM Radio. Haney’s show on Sirius XM Radio was canceled following racially insensitive comments prior to the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

“Defendant first argues that [Haney’s] complaint contains only conclusory statements and lacks factual support for how PGA Tour unjustifiably interfered with [Haney’s] business relationship and contract with Sirius XM,” the ruling stated. “This court disagrees. [Haney’s] complaint specifically delineates the factual basis for [Haney’s] allegations.”

The Tour’s policy is to not comment on ongoing litigation.

Haney was suspended and his show eventually cancelled after he was asked on air to predict a winner of the U.S. Women’s Open. Haney replied, “I’m going to predict a Korean.” He added that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA. “Maybe I could. Well, I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right,” he said.

According to a schedule issued by the court in February, discovery for the case will continue through November and if a trial is necessary it would be held in March 2021.