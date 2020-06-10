FORT WORTH, Texas – The layered testing for this week’s return to golf on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour included 1,559 tests for COVID-19 and just four positive results.

All four of the positive tests were from the Korn Ferry Tour, which also restarted its schedule this week at TPC Sawgrass. One positive test was from a player and three were from caddies. All four of the positive results were from tests players and caddies took before traveling to the tournament city.

The Tour also administered 487 in-market tests at the Charles Schwab Challenge with no positive results. At the Korn Ferry Tour event, there were 407 in-market tests with no positive results.

“Certainly pleased, but if there's one thing you learn as you look back over the last 90 days and you go forward, there's steps that you take. We've passed some important hurdles. These are important steps,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“But now we get inside the field of play. Now you think about all the things that we're asking our players and caddies and everybody that's here in this small bubble to do, we need to execute on that.”