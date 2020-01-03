Create your style with MyJoys, FootJoy's latest shoe offering

Getty Images

Golf isn't just about circles and squares on a scorecard. You need some style to go with the substance.

Enter MyJoys.

With MyJoys, FootJoy allows you to custom create your new set of shoes. Support your favorite team, support your favorite cause, or just support your case for most fashionable player in your foursome.

In addition to a blank canvas to express your personal style, here's what MyJoys have to offer (Click here for more information and to create your own):

  • Over 14 million possible combinations of colors, prints, laces and more
  • More than 20 shoe styles available
  • More sizes and widths than any other brand, ensuring the perfect fit
  • Available for both men and women
  • Available in both laced and BOA®

You can join the likes of Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Jimmy Walker, who are customizing their golf shoes through MyJoys. And as you can see in the image above, the pineapple theme is very popular for this week's PGA Tour stop at Kapalua, Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Equipment Insider

FootJoy's Fury offers improved stability, comfort

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The FootJoy Fury golf shoe improves upon the best features from the Hyperflex and Freestyle categories.

Thumbnail
Equipment Insider

FootJoy's Tour LTS gear waterproof, lightweight

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Matt Adams reviews FootJoy's Tour LTS waterproof gear, designed to keep you comfortable and dry on the golf course.

Thumbnail
Equipment Insider

FootJoy introduces DNA Helix shoe

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

FootJoy has launched the latest version of the DNA (DryJoys Next Advancement) franchise, the DNA Helix.