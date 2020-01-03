Create your style with MyJoys, FootJoy's latest shoe offering

Golf isn't just about circles and squares on a scorecard. You need some style to go with the substance.

Enter MyJoys.

With MyJoys, FootJoy allows you to custom create your new set of shoes. Support your favorite team, support your favorite cause, or just support your case for most fashionable player in your foursome.

In addition to a blank canvas to express your personal style, here's what MyJoys have to offer (Click here for more information and to create your own):

Over 14 million possible combinations of colors, prints, laces and more

More than 20 shoe styles available

More sizes and widths than any other brand, ensuring the perfect fit

Available for both men and women

Available in both laced and BOA®

You can join the likes of Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Jimmy Walker, who are customizing their golf shoes through MyJoys. And as you can see in the image above, the pineapple theme is very popular for this week's PGA Tour stop at Kapalua, Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.