Cristie Kerr still in pain, still in contention at U.S. Women's Open

Getty Images

Friday, Cristie Kerr continued her super-human performance at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Kerr, who was seriously injured and hospitalized following a golf cart accident one week ago, posted a bogey-free, 2-under par 69 on Cypress Creek Golf Course at Champions Golf Club. Through 36 holes, Kerr sits five-strokes back of leader Hinako Shibuno.

“I played just pretty solid golf until the last five holes when my rib and my lat and everything back here just started really killing me,” Kerr said Friday. “Kind of limped in, no pun intended, and when I got out of position, I got it on the green, made par.”

U.S. Women’s Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

For the second day, Kerr relied on pain medication to make it through her competition. She’s been taking Tramadol throughout her round, which she says was prescribed by her doctor.

 “I'm getting therapy, I'm doing cryotherapy every day, I'm doing LED treatments, I'm icing constantly,” Kerr said. “I don't have any fractures, but it takes time for ribs and intercostals to heal, and I dislocated several ribs. So that should tell you how much pain I'm in.”

Kerr almost eagles No. 10 in 2nd round of USWO

Kerr was thrown from the cart in the accident and landed on her chest. She dislocated three ribs and has suffered back pain since the accident. Friday, pain caused her to shorten her backswing over the closing stretch.

“Clearly, I'm not happy with the way I hit it coming in, but I know that's not fully in my control right now, so I've just got to be patient with myself,” said the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champion. “I've definitely missed shots I would normally not miss because I'm in pain, but it's actually – it's kind of a nice mental place to be. I'm not happy how I got here, but maybe it's meant to teach me a lesson, I don't know. God moves in mysterious ways.”

