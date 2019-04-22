After rallying for his maiden PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan is suddenly on the cusp of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Pan erased a two-shot deficit thanks to a final-round 67 at Harbour Town, finishing one shot ahead of 2014 winner Matt Kuchar. It's Pan's first win at age 27, and he moved from 113th to 55th in the world as a result. The victory earned him a spot in next month's PGA Championship as well as next year's Masters.

Kuchar went from 16th to 12th after his fourth finish of second or better this season, while Ian Poulter moved up four spots to No. 26 after a T-10 finish. Shane Lowry jumped from 50th to 43rd after tying for third, while the same finish helped Scott Piercy move from 107th to 85th.

The top 10 in the world rankings remain the same this week, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson retaining the top spot despite a final-round collapse at Heritage where he went from 54-hole leader to tied for 28th. Justin Rose stayed at No. 2, followed by Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.

There won't be much movement next week in the world rankings, since no OWGR points will be awarded at the Zurich Classic because of the team format.