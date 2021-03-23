Dad-to-be Jon Rahm warns Masters bettors: Maybe avoid backing me

AUSTIN, Texas – Jon Rahm’s wife, Kelley, is due with the couple’s first child the second week of April, and the Spaniard left no room for ambiguity when asked Tuesday how that could impact his plans for next month’s Masters.

“If anybody's thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there's a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” Rahm said at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Rahm had previously said he would leave any tournament to be with his wife for the birth, and he doubled down on that notion. The Masters is set for April 8-11, with the baby's due date beginning that weekend.

“I'm just hoping everything goes well,” Rahm said. “I've said it before; if I have to leave any event, I'll leave. If I have to leave this week, hopefully it doesn't come when I'm in the final and I just have to leave after nine holes. I mean, that would be unfortunate for the winner, but it is what it is.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full bracket | Matches

“Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that's my head right now.”

In four starts at the Masters, Rahm has three top-10 finishes, including his tie for seventh last fall and a fourth-place finish in 2018.