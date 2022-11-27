×

Dan Bradbury wins Joburg Open for 1st DP World Tour title

Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Dan Bradbury completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Joburg Open on Sunday to win his first DP World Tour title at Houghton Golf Club.

The Englishman’s final-round 4-under 67 proved to be more than enough as his closest challenger, Sami Valimaki of Finland, dropped two shots farther back to finish three behind overall.

Full-field scores from the Joburg Open

Bradbury, who just turned professional in the summer, was playing in only his third tournament on the DP World Tour.

He started his final round with a flourish, just missing out on an eagle, and added five birdies without dropping a shot thereafter until his lone bogey of the day at the last to finish with a 21-under 263.

Bradbury’s maiden victory also secures a place at The Open Championship.

Two other South Africans — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (66) and Daniel van Tonder (68) — finished another shot back in a tie for third.

The Joburg Open is the first tournament of the DP World Tour’s 2023 season, with two more events in South Africa in December.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Bradbury eyes wire-to-wire win at Joburg Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Dan Bradbury maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki of Finland double-bogeyed the 18th hole Saturday at the Joburg Open.
News & Opinion

Bradbury leads weather-affected Joburg Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Dan Bradbury will take a one-shot clubhouse lead into the weekend after second-round play at the Joburg Open again ended early.
News & Opinion

Bradbury ties course record at Joburg Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Dan Bradbury equaled the course record with an 8-under 63 Thursday, despite a bogey on his last hole.