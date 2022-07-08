Daniel Berger withdraws from The Open at St Andrews, replaced by Sahith Theegala

Daniel Berger, whose last start was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, has withdrawn from next week’s Open Championship at St Andrews.

Berger has been battling a back injury, which also forced him to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic last week.

The Florida State product has dipped to No. 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking after climbing as high as 12th in 2020.

Berger has three top-5 finishes in 2022 but has an equal number of missed cuts. A T-50 at the Masters is his best finish in the year’s first three majors.

The four-time Tour winner will be replaced in The Open field by world No. 62 Sahith Theegala, whose only start in a major as a professional was a missed cut at last month’s U.S. Open.

Theegala nearly notched his first Tour victory at the Travelers Championship in June, but a double bogey Sunday at the 18th left him two shots behind winner Xander Schauffele when all was said and done at TPC River Highlands.