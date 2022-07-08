×

Daniel Berger withdraws from The Open at St Andrews, replaced by Sahith Theegala

Getty Images

Daniel Berger, whose last start was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, has withdrawn from next week’s Open Championship at St Andrews.

Berger has been battling a back injury, which also forced him to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic last week.


The Florida State product has dipped to No. 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking after climbing as high as 12th in 2020.

Berger has three top-5 finishes in 2022 but has an equal number of missed cuts. A T-50 at the Masters is his best finish in the year’s first three majors.

The four-time Tour winner will be replaced in The Open field by world No. 62 Sahith Theegala, whose only start in a major as a professional was a missed cut at last month’s U.S. Open.

Theegala nearly notched his first Tour victory at the Travelers Championship in June, but a double bogey Sunday at the 18th left him two shots behind winner Xander Schauffele when all was said and done at TPC River Highlands.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Berger, still not 100%, WDs from JD Classic

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Daniel Berger has withdrawn from this week's John Deere Classic with what is believed to be a lingering back injury.
Golf Central

Mexico Open field down Berger after WD

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Daniel Berger, the 23rd-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, has withdrawn from this week’s Mexico event.
Golf Central

Berger's drop scrutinized by playing competitors

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Daniel Berger, Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen were involved in a lengthy exchange as they debated Berger's drop on the 16th hole Monday at The Players.