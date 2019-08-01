Kang (66) likes the 'risk-reward' of Woburn Golf Club

Getty Images

WOBURN, England – Danielle Kang isn’t among those players disappointed they aren’t playing the AIG Women’s British Open on a links course this week.

She’s more than fine playing it on a parkland course at Woburn Golf Club.

She opened with a 6-under-par 66 Thursday and sits one shot behind the leader, Ashleigh Buhai.

“I just don’t like golf courses where you hit it one place and it ends up in another place,” said Kang, who is seeking her second major championship title. “It’s not just links. Oakmont? It’s tough for me. Evian is tough for me. It’s not that I don’t like them. Let’s just say, I’m a control freak. I like things to go where I intend them to go.”

Full-field scores from the AIG Women’s British Open

Full coverage of the AIG Women’s British Open

Kang’s record isn’t so great on the links courses where she has played the Women’s British Open. She missed the cut at Royal Lytham & St. Annes last year. She missed it at Kingsbarns the year before. She has missed the cut at the last three Women’s British Opens, even when it was at Woburn in 2016.

“I actually don’t remember 2016,” Kang said. “I can’t recall, not even a hole. I don’t remember this golf course.”

Kang, who played her way into contention with a sore throat, actually likes Woburn, but she said it felt as if she never played it before as she made her way around at week’s start. The funny thing is she really enjoyed the test it offered.

“It’s a lot of risk-reward,” she said. “It’s interesting. I like it.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Buhai (65) leads Kang, Shibuno after Day 1 of WBO

BY Associated Press  — 

Ashleigh Buhai shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women's British Open on Thursday.
Grill Room

Watch: Kang enjoys Philly, throws out first pitch

BY Jason Crook  — 

While in town to promote next year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, Danielle Kang got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game ... and she definitely didn't leave it short.
Golf Central

Kang gets 'Tour Boyfriend Things' tips at Women's PGA

BY Randall Mell  — 

If Danielle Kang wins the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the second time in three years, it might be because of 'Tour Boyfriend Things.' That’s what Maverick McNealy is calling his assistance.