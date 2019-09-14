GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Danielle Kang will lead off Sunday singles for the Americans at the Solheim Cup.

She’ll go up against Europe’s Carlota Ciganda.

Kang got the week started with some fireworks in front of a microphone, and she’ll get the chance to end it with some on the course. She had some over-the-top fun saying the Solheim Cup was about “taking souls” and making opponents cry, and she said she was told she might get booed in Scotland. It set off a backlash on social media and among British media, a mild storm that left Kang telling everyone to stop twisting her words and just chill out.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster obviously likes the tone Kang will set trying to get the Americans rolling early. European captain Catriona Matthew with the highest ranked European in the world (No 12) in Ciganda.

Inkster front loaded her lineup with Kang followed by Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. Korda and Thompson are the two highest ranked Americans in the world, Korda No. 10 and Thompson No. 3. Korda will face Caroline Hedwall, Thompson will go up against Georgia Hall.

Inkster is sending out Morgan Pressel as her anchor, a meaningful choice given how close these matches are (8-8) with the possibility the outcome could boil down to the last match. Pressel is the winningest American Solheim Cup player on Inkster’s roster with an 11-7-3 record. Matthew is sending out Anna Nordqvist as her anchor. Nordqvist is a two-time major champion and one of Europe’s most successful Solheim Cup players.

Here are the pairings for Sunday singles at the Solheim Cup (all times ET):

6:40 a.m.: Danielle Kang (USA) vs. Carlota Ciganda (EUR)

6:52 a.m.: Nelly Korda (USA) vs. Caroline Hedwall (EUR)

7:04 a.m.: Lexi Thompson (USA) vs. Georgia Hall (EUR)

7:16 a.m.: Annie Park (USA) vs. Celine Boutier (EUR)

7:28 a.m.: Angel Yin (USA) vs. Azahara Munoz (EUR)

7:40 a.m.: Megan Khang (USA) vs. Charley Hull (EUR)

7:52 a.m.: Lizette Salas (USA) vs. Anne Van Dam (EUR)

8:04 a.m.: Jessica Korda (USA) vs. Caroline Masson (EUR)

8:16 a.m.: Brittany Altomare (USA) vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (EUR)

8:28 a.m.: Marina Alex (USA) vs. Suzann Pettersen (EUR)

8:40 a.m.: Ally McDonald (USA) vs. Bronte Law (EUR)

8:52 a.m.: Morgan Pressel (USA) vs. Anna Nordqvist (EUR)