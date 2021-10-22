Danielle Kang one back in South Korea after chatting with 'fairy godfather' Butch Harmon

It didn’t appear there was much wrong with Danielle Kang’s game, following an opening 66 at the BMW Ladies Championship.

But something was bothering her enough to seek a solution.

“I've been working on a lot of good things. And I called Butch my fairy godfather today, because he waved the wand and fixed something that I've been working on for a while,” Kang said Friday in South Korea.

Swing coach Butch Harmon has been working with Kang since the fall of 2018 and, as he is with many with whom he’s worked, Harmon is as much therapist as he is instructor.

“I was really honest and open about, you know, [what was] bugging me, and it doesn't really seem to bug me right now,” Kang said. “So, it's a really good thing.”

Though Kang was a couple of shots higher in Round 2, shooting 4-under 68, she didn’t make a bogey and is one stroke off the 36-hole lead in Busan.

A win would be notable for Kang, more so than just marking her first in over a year. Her father was born in Busan and Kang nearly won this title in 2019, the last time the event was contested, losing in a playoff to Ha Na Jang.

Kang didn’t specify what she and Harmon worked on, but she did offer some generalities. Most importantly – for Kang – there was an immediate, positive effect.

“There was a couple technical stuff that we discussed. I think it's being open about what's bothering you, how you felt on certain putts and shots,” she said.

“And I had enough data for me to present to him, and at that point we discussed possible stuff, and then we tried some things, and I feel like we're on the right track. And then that's when I felt more free.

“I'm not that comfortable, but I feel free, if that makes sense.”