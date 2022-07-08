Danielle Kang, recovering from tumor on spine, out of Amundi Evian Championship

Danielle Kang revealed during last month’s U.S. Women’s Open that she had been playing with a tumor on her spine and that she would be taking time away from the game to get her body “back to 100%”.

Kang took to twitter Thursday afternoon to announce that her leave of absence will extend at least through the fourth major of the season, the Amundi Evian Championship, which will take place in France July 21-24.

The world No. 15 also missed the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at historic Congressional Country Club.

The 2017 Women’s PGA champion got off to a great start in 2022, winning the Tournament of Champions to open the season and following that victory with three more top 10s.

The results took a sharp downturn beginning in late March at the JTBC Classic, where she finished T-42. Since then, Kang has withdrawn from two LPGA events and has only one finish inside the top 30 in six tries.

Kang did not rule out the Women’s British Open, which will be played August 4-7 at Muirfield.