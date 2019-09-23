Danny Willett's roller-coaster ride through the Official World Golf Rankings remained on an upswing following his win Sunday at the BMW PGA Championship.

Willett reached as high as No. 9 in the world in the wake of his win at the 2016 Masters, but last year the Englishman fell as far as No. 462 as he battled issues with both injury and form. Once again stamping his name among the best in the world following a three-shot win at the European Tour's flagship event, Willett jumped 27 spots to No. 31 in the latest world rankings, marking his highest position since June 2017.

Wentworth runner-up Jon Rahm bumped Justin Thomas out of the No. 5 slot, while Billy Horschel moved up four spots to No. 32 and now sits just behind Willett after a T-4 finish in his BMW PGA debut. Viktor Hovland cracked the top 100 for the first time in his career, jumping 12 spots to No. 89 after a T-11 finish in England.

BMW PGA Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Sebastian Munoz earned his first PGA Tour victory in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and as a result the Colombian earned an exemption through 2022 as well as a Masters invite in April. But the win also brought with it a shift in the rankings, with Munoz up 71 spots to No. 108 in the world. Sungjae Im, who lost to Munoz on the first extra hole, moved up seven spots to No. 47 after his best career Tour finish.

Brooks Koepka maintained his grip on the No. 1 overall spot, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Rahm. Thomas fell one spot to No. 6, with Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Xander Schauffele rounding out the latest top 10.