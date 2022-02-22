David Feherty to host World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Golf Channel personality David Feherty will host next month’s World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The ceremony will be held March 9, on the eve of the Players Championship. The event will air live on Golf Channel at 7 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods is among the four Hall of Fame inductees, along with Tim Finchem, Susie Maxwell Berning and the late Marion Hollins.

The ceremony will be held at the PGA Tour’s new headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“As someone who has been around golf practically my entire life, I know firsthand that the highest possible honor in our sport is the immortality that is reserved for members of the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Feherty said in a release. “I’m thrilled to contribute in some small way to what will be a historic evening as the Hall of Fame honors its new inductees.”

The Hall ceremony will also recognize Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris as recipients of a newly created lifetime achievement honor. Renee Powell will also receive the inaugural Charlie Sifford Award for advancing diversity in golf.

Feherty, an Emmy-nominated golf personality, has been with Golf Channel and NBC Sports since 2015.