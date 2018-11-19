David Feherty Hosts Year-End Special, Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, Emmy-nominated host David Feherty will reflect on golf’s most memorable moments of the year on Feherty: Brilliantly Stupid Not So Special Year-End Special. The show will follow a conversation format, with Feherty being joined by World Golf Hall of Fame member (and Golf Channel analyst) Lanny Wadkins, along with Golf Channel Insider Jaime Diaz.

Among the topics discussed during the special are:

Recapping Tiger Woods’ 2018 season filled with close calls, and ultimate redemption. “It was almost like the ghost of Tiger Woods appearing. With the crowd closing in behind, it was a moment that kind of transcended sport. Like the world stopped and was watching.” – Feherty on Woods’ TOUR Championship win.

Reflecting on the top performers on the PGA TOUR in 2018, including three-time winners: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson. “I think he’s the most complicated player I’ve seen since Phil Mickelson.”

– Feherty on Dechambeau, who added a fourth win two weeks ago.

Recounting the biggest moments from throughout the season, including dramatic conclusions at the majors and Brooks Koepka cementing himself among golf’s elite. “His resting heart rate must be about 50. He reminds me a little bit of Jack Nicklaus in his demeanor.” – Wadkins on Koepka’s two majors in 2018.



Breakout performers ready to take the next step in their career in 2019. “He’s got that indefinable element of power. He doesn’t have Tiger’s pedigree, but he’s sort of separating himself in a similar way.” – Diaz on Cameron Champ.

Comeback seasons from the likes of Woods, Webb Simpson and Keegan Bradley.

Making sense of Europe’s dominant Ryder Cup win and the U.S.’ underwhelming week.

A series of “rapid fire” questions offering predictions for the 2019 golf season.

The special also will celebrate the emergence of Golf Channel social media influencer Conor Moore, and recap some of his most entertaining impressions from 2018.

