David Lingmerth back to PGA Tour after winning KFT Finals event in Ohio

David Lingmerth loves the Columbus, Ohio, area.

Seven years after he won his first – and still only – PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament in nearby Dublin, Lingmerth secured his Tour card for next season on Sunday by winning the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Lingmerth capped his 17-under week with a 3-under 68 to finish two shots better than Paul Haley II.

The 35-year-old Swede played six straight full seasons on Tour starting in 2013, but the past four seasons he's made between 10 and 14 starts with just two combined top-25s.

Haley had already secured his Tour card via the regular-season points list, but Michael Gligic (fourth), Joseph Bramlett (T-6), Austin Cook (T-34), Dean Burmester (T-34) and Henrik Norlander (T-6) all clinched cards on Sunday via the Finals points list. Will Gordon and Philip Knowles did so last week.

