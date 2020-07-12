David Lipsky earns first KFT title, joins fellow alum Morikawa in winner's circle

Getty Images

Shoutout to the La Canada High School golf program in Southern California.

Less than an hour after Collin Morikawa won the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open in a playoff over Justin Thomas, David Lipsky closed a four-shot victory at the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.

Separated by nine years, Lipsky (2006) and Morikawa (2015) are both La Canada alums.

This is the first Korn Ferry win for the almost 32-year-old Lipsky, who will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday. A three-time winner on the European and Asian Tours, he now locks up full-time Korn Ferry Tour status and sets his sights on locking up a PGA Tour card for the first time in his professional career. 

Lipsky vaulted himself into the 54-hole lead with course-record 62 on Saturday and went on to win by four over Taylor Pendrith with a closing 66.

This week marked the first of two Korn Ferry Tour events at TPC San Antonio, which will stage next week's event on its Oaks Course, the annual host of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open.

