David Skinns wins Pinnacle Bank; one of 25 players to earn PGA Tour cards

David Skinns needed to win the regular-season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship to finish inside the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour's point list and he did just that on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Skinns closed in 67 to finish one shot ahead of Jared Wolfe and Zecheng Dou, at 14 under. He moved from 46th to 22nd on the points list.

Austin Smotherman also played his way in, moving from 26th to 25th, thanks to his tie for 26th. The two players who fell out of the top 25 were Taylor Montgomery (24th to 26th) and Peter Uihlein (25th to 28th). Both players missed the cut this week.

After 19 months and 43 events, "The 25" have finally been crowned. The Korn Ferry Tour did not graduate anyone to the PGA Tour last year because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it created a two-year super season and that came to a partial conclusion this week.

Highlight: Emotional Smotherman earns Tour card

"Partial," because there are more PGA Tour cards to be won. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begins next week in Boise, Idaho. The finals consist of three events after which PGA Tour cards will be granted to the top 25 finishers. The field consists of players who finished Nos. 26-75 on the KFT points list, Nos. 126-200 on the PGA Tour's FedExCup points list, as well as non-members and medical extensions. All players are eligible for all three events.

Those who finished Nos. 1-25 on the KFT points list can also compete and increase their priority ranking for next year on the big tour.

Additionally, players who finished 126-200 on the 2019-20 FEC points list are eligible because of the super seasons created by the pandemic.

Here's a look at "The 25" who have their PGA Tour cards for next season, after two long years:

1. Stephan Jaeger

2. Mito Pereira (previously earned card with three wins)

3. Chad Ramey

4. Taylor Moore

5. Taylor Pendrith

6. Greyson Sigg

7. Davis Riley

8. Jared Wolfe

9. Will Zalatoris

10. Lee Hodges

11. Adam Svensson

12. David Lipsky

13. Brandon Wu

14. Max McGreevy

15. Paul Barjon

16. Andrew Novak

17. Dylan Wu

18. Seth Reeves

19. Cameron Young

20. Nick Hardy

21. Curtis Thompson

22. David Skinns

23. Ben Kohles

24. Brett Drewitt

25. Austin Smotherman