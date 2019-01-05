Davis Love III is sending out an APB to those in the Atlanta area, as, apparently, someone jacked his son Dru's ride.

"@dl_iv Ford Raptor stolen in Buckhead/ATL last night, 💰reward, a @southernsoulbbq gift card and a couple dozen @titleist for tip to recover," Davis posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Love told Golf Digest that "the vehicle was stolen from a movie theatre at Phipps Plaza in the Buckhead district of Atlanta."

Davis has racked up nearly $45 million in earnings in his Tour career, so the cash reward makes sense, as do the Titleist golf balls.

And if you're wondering about the gift cards, Davis is also a part-owner of the Southern Soul Barbecue restaurant on St. Simon's Island.

You may remember Davis and Dru teamed to win the PNC Father/Son Challenge last month in Orlando.

