Davis Love III zoned in on hosting, not playing RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – In the decade since the RSM Classic began, Davis Love III has juggled his duties as player and host with mixed results, posting just a single top-10 finish and missing three of the last four cuts.

That focus won’t be divided this year.

Love has been slowed recently by a neck injury and isn’t playing this week’s tournament at Sea Island Resort for the first time, which will leave plenty of time to host.

“It's disappointing not to play, but I knew even a month ago I wasn't going to be competitive even if I did play,” Love said. “I'm doing the right thing.”

Love said he tried to test his neck two weeks ago, but there was still pain. He said his focus will turn to next season and how he can help the tournament this week.

“I’m going to try to add what I can this week, do what I can to entertain our friends and our sponsors that are here inside the ropes,” he said. “I've already gotten guys dinner reservations and just got some guys some barbecue sauce from Southern Soul that were desperate because it's closed today. I'm doing the big things to get this tournament moving.”