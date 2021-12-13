Davis Love III's mother, Penta, dies at age 94 following lengthy battle after stroke

Penta B. Love, the mother of World Golf Hall of Fame player Davis Love III and widow of renowned swing coach Davis Love Jr., died Monday. She was 94.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our family leader, we are blessed with so many great memories and rejoice that our faith tells us she is at peace eternally,” Davis Love III said in a statement. “We’re very thankful for her caregivers and to those in the Golden Isles and golf community for the love and support they have shown us.”

Penta Love was born in Alexis, North Carolina, but moved with her family to St. Simons Island, Georgia, when her husband was hired to be the teaching professional at Sea Island Resort. Davis Love Jr. died in a plane crash in 1988.

Love is survived by her sons, Davis III and Mark, and their families.