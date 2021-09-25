Day 2 fourball pairings: Brooks Koepka-Jordan Spieth face Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia

The U.S. leads, 9-3, through three sessions at the 43rd Ryder Cup. Here's a look at the Day 2 fourball pairings at Whistling Straits (all times ET):

1:26 p.m.: Tony Finau/Harris English (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

1:42 p.m.: Brooks Koepka/Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia (Europe)

1:58 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau/Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland (Europe)

2:14 p.m.: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe)

Match scoring for the 43rd Ryder Cup

The U.S. has won each of the first three sessions, 3-1, to build its six-point advantage. Johnson and Morikawa are the only U.S. team that played Saturday morning's foursomes, winning, 2 and 1, over Paul Casey and Hatton.

Europe is sending out just one similar tandem from the morning as well, Rahm and Garcia, who defeated Koepka and Daniel Berger, 3 and 1.

Once again, all 12 players will compete over the two daily sessions. Sitting out the afternoon better-balls: Berger, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (U.S); Casey, Wiesberger, Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick (Europe).