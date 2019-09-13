Day 2 foursomes: Korda sisters back together Saturday morning

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – The Korda sisters will be back together for the Americans in Saturday morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup.

So will Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier and Carlota Ciganda/Bronte Law for the Euros.

Anne van Dam will get a new partner in Anna Nordqvist for the Euros with Suzann Pettersen sitting down for the second time in three sessions.

And Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, who struggled as a foursomes pairing but thrived apart with clutch fourball finishes, will get a rest on the American bench.

Europe leads, 4 1/2 to 3 1/2, after the first day. Here’s the lineup (all times ET; Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET)

Match 1, 3:10 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist/Anne van Dam (EUR) vs. Morgan Pressel/Marina Alex (U.S.)

Match 2, 3:22 a.m. – Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier (EUR) vs. Lizette Salas/Ally McDonald (U.S.)

Match 3, 3:34 a.m. – Charley Hull/Azahara Munoz (EUR) vs. Danielle Kang/Megan Khang (U.S.)

Match 4, 3:46 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda/Bronte Law (EUR) vs. Jessica Korda/Nelly Korda (U.S.)

