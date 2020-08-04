Day 2 of U.S. Women's Amateur stroke play postponed because of Hurricane Isaias

U.S. Women's Amateur trophy
USGA/Chris Keane

The second round of stroke-play qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur has been postponed until Wednesday, because of Hurricane Isaias.

USGA officials made the announcement as the hurricane was expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain overnight, Monday into Tuesday, in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

The championship is being contested at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

The first 18 of the 36 stroke-play qualifying holes was on Monday. The second 18 was slated for Tuesday and will now take place a day later.

Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth share the lead after a pair of 4-under 68s.

The top 64 players will advance to the match-play portion.

