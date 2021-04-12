Day after winning Masters, Hideki Matsuyama not letting go of green jacket

If you won the green jacket, would you ever take it off? If you had to, would you ever let it out of your sight?

Hideki Matsuyama won the coveted prize after capturing his first major title on Sunday at the Masters Tournament and Monday morning he was walking through the Atlanta airport terminal when he was spotted with the jacket in hand.

Another snapshot shows him by his lonesome, on his phone, the jacket casually draped over a seat back.

In Tokyo, his presence loomed as well as digital images projected the victorious Matsuyama in the Akihabara district.

